ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man and woman accused of several armed robberies in Albuquerque are in custody.
They say 34-year-old Raul Garcia and 39-year-old Zuly Carrillo are being held on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
Carrillo also is being charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A $5,000 cash-only bond has been set for Carrillo while Garcia is being held without bond.
Court records show Garcia and Carrillo allegedly took about $400 from a discount store Monday after robbing a clerk at gunpoint.
The two suspects allegedly robbed a pizza business of $75 in cash on Friday night.
Police arrested Garcia and Carrillo at a gas station.
They say Garcia had two handguns in his possession and Carrillo admitted she was carrying heroin.