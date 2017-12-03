ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man and woman accused of several armed robberies in Albuquerque are in custody.

They say 34-year-old Raul Garcia and 39-year-old Zuly Carrillo are being held on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Carrillo also is being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A $5,000 cash-only bond has been set for Carrillo while Garcia is being held without bond.

Court records show Garcia and Carrillo allegedly took about $400 from a discount store Monday after robbing a clerk at gunpoint.

The two suspects allegedly robbed a pizza business of $75 in cash on Friday night.

Police arrested Garcia and Carrillo at a gas station.

They say Garcia had two handguns in his possession and Carrillo admitted she was carrying heroin.