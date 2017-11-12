CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago-area men face armed robbery and other charges after allegedly using a dating app to set up their victims.

The Chicago Tribune reports that prosecutors accuse 25-year-old Stephen Jackson and 28-year-old Trenell Kirkman of arranging to meet and rob six different men through the app. Prosecutors say they would take their victims’ wallets and phones, as well as demanded their phone passwords.

Police arrested them in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday in a sting. A judge denied bond.

Jackson is from Evanston and Kirkman from Blue Island. Jackson is charged with armed robbery, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card. Kirkman is charged with armed robbery, attempted robbery and solicitation of a sexual act.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two yet have lawyers.

