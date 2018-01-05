SELMA, N.C. (AP) — Work crews are scheduled to replace a pair of 58-year-old bridges over Interstate 95 in North Carolina as part of a contract for improving the highway.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday that the Bizzell Grove Church Road bridge in Micro will be closed on Jan. 8. The Lizzie Mill Road bridge north of Exit 98 in Selma will be closed on Jan. 22. Both bridges are in Johnston County.

NCDOT says the bridges no longer meet current traffic needs. The new bridges, which will open in the summer of 2019, will be long enough to accommodate future plans to widen I-95 to eight lanes, starting in 2026.

The bridge replacements are part of a project to resurface I-95 between mile markers 100 and 107.