MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The government has reached a $2.3 million settlement with survivors of a Marine veteran who died of a drug overdose at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah.
Court papers filed Friday say about $1.65 million would go upfront to the widow and daughter of Jason Simcakoski, of Stevens Point, who was 35 when he died in 2014. Another $659,000 would go into annuities for them. The rest would go to attorney fees and expenses.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports a federal judge will hold a hearing Wednesday on whether to approve the settlement.
Simcakoski’s death led to the firing of the Tomah VA’s chief of staff, Dr. David Houlihan.
An inspector general’s report in 2015 found that VA doctors overprescribed opioid painkillers, earning the facility the nickname “Candy Land.”
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj