LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The first statue of a woman on public property in a Kentucky city will be unveiled on Mother’s Day.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports “Katsina” will be in the Lexington Women’s Recognition Garden at Wellington Park and will be revealed during a ceremony on May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The statue will be the first artwork installed after the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights called for more works depicting and honoring women.
Victoria Meyer, who is chair of the garden, says organizers wanted something that represented all ethnicities and occupations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
___
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com