LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A trial for a former Utah State football player accused of sexually assaulting seven women has been set for January.

The Herald Journal reports that 24-year-old Torrey Green appeared in court Tuesday, where attorneys established a plan for trial. The seven cases charged against him will be tried in two separate trials in Box Elder County.

The first trial will cover sexual assaults allegations by six young women who met Green on a dating app. The second trial will cover the seventh allegation, from a young woman who said she was sexually assaulted at a party. A trial date in that case has not been set.

Green has said he is innocent.

The first scheduled trial was cancelled earlier this year. Defense attorney Skye Lazaro requested a change of venue.

