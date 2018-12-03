MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — Two first responders in the Florida Panhandle have gotten married on the slab of their home that was demolished by Hurricane Michael.
Mexico Beach police Officer Brittany Medina and firefighter Ben Parham were married Saturday, almost two months after the Category 4 storm leveled most of the buildings in the community.
Medina wore a white dress and veil while Parham was in his firefighter’s uniform. Guests sat on wooden benches.
The couple lost most of their possessions to the hurricane. But Medina told television station WMBB that she didn’t have time to wallow in self-pity.
She kept working during the disaster and planning her wedding. Neighbors helped clean off the slab and made it safe for guests.
Information from: WMBB-TV, http://www.wmbb.com/