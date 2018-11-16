BOSTON (AP) — Two marijuana stores in Massachusetts have been given the green light to begin selling recreational pot next week, making them the first commercial pot shops in the eastern United States.
The Cannabis Control Commission said Friday that New England Treatment Access, in Northampton, and Cultivate Holdings, of Leicester (LEHS’-tuhr), have been authorized to open their stores and begin selling recreational marijuana in three calendar days.
The Northampton store announced it would open Tuesday. There was no immediate word from the other store.
The openings will come more than two full years after Massachusetts voters authorized legal recreational marijuana. Retail sales were originally slated to begin on July 1 but regulatory approvals were delayed.
