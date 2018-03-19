KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Aerospace CEO Craig Campbell says the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak will be launching its first commercial spaceflight next month.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the Coast Guard has notified mariners of the launch, which is scheduled for some time between April 6-13.

Alaska Aerospace has launched 19 rockets in collaboration with government agencies including NASA, the U.S. Air Force and the Missile Defense Agency since the spaceport opened in 1998. But in recent years, the publicly owned corporation has partnered with commercial launch companies amid the growth of the private spaceflight industry.

The Daily Mirror reports that sources with knowledge of the industry have refused to name the company that will launch in April due to a non-disclosure agreement.

