BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is launching a new state program aimed at helping women entrepreneurs in the state’s burgeoning life sciences sector.

The competitive program unveiled by Baker on Friday aims to support women during the early stages of setting up their companies.

The Republican governor described the five-year, $1 million commitment as a public-private partnership that will focus on “empowering women and diversity in the next generation of life sciences entrepreneurs.”

Baker said the program will identify promising women-owned or controlled life science companies, and provide funding and access to a panel of executive coaches to make sure they have the resources needed to succeed.

The program will award a year of support to two, women-owned or controlled, early-stage life science companies each year.