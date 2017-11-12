BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is touting a five-year, $1 million program that aims to help women entrepreneurs in the life sciences sector.
Officials say the public-private partnership known as the Massachusetts Next Generation Initiative will identify women who own or control promising life sciences startup companies.
The program, coordinated by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, will then provide access to funding and executive coaching to help those companies succeed.
Takeda Pharmaceutical is providing $250,000 in funding matches for the program.
Baker said in statement that Massachusetts is “committed to building a more diverse workforce and to empowering more women entrepreneurs.”