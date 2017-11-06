CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Council Bluffs convenience store.

The winning ticket was bought at the Casey’s at 701 32nd Ave. It matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night but missed the Powerball number. Lottery officials say no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so it will climb to an estimated $75 million for Wednesday.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 12-14-26-48-51 and Powerball 13.

The $1 million winner has not yet stepped forward.