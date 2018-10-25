TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials say tests have confirmed a 19th patient has been infected in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that has killed seven people.

Health Department spokeswoman Donna Leusner said Thursday the person had already been ill so the diagnosis does not necessarily mean the virus is still spreading.

State officials say the outbreak won’t be declared over until the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation can go four weeks without any new cases of people being infected with a germ called adenovirus 7.

The seven who died this month were children and at least one young adult, all in a respiratory unit where patients receive long-term help with breathing.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people.

The for-profit facility has a pediatric center and also cares for elderly residents.