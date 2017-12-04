Share story

By
The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A deadly act of racism is echoing in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

Democratic nominee Doug Jones was the lead prosecutor in trials that resulted in the convictions of two one-time Ku Klux Klansmen for a church bombing that killed four black girls in Birmingham in 1963.

Republican nominee Roy Moore is trying to depict Jones as an out-of-touch liberal who’s soft on crime. But Jones is touting a record that includes the church bombing prosecutions as he appeals to voters.

Jones supporter Michelle Summers-Hines says she learned about the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church growing up in Chicago, so she was inclined to back Jones from the start.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Jones led a team of prosecutors that convicted Thomas Blanton Jr. in 2001 and Bobby Frank Cherry the following year.

JAY REEVES