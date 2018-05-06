UNION, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a 19-year-old was killed when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle into a log.
Police say Bailey Rogers was riding the four-wheeler Sunday morning in Union when he left the road, hit the log and came to rest against nearby trees.
He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
State police continue to investigate the crash.
