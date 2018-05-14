RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a 19-year-old punched a Rutland hospital technician in the face during an attempted escape from the crisis psychiatric ward.
Dorset resident Owen Montaufray pleaded not guilty Monday at criminal court in Rutland to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a protected professional. The Rutland Herald reports he is accused of punching a psychiatric technician in the face, breaking the victim’s glasses and injuring his eye socket.
Rutland Police Officer Elizha Heter says Montaufray told her he was angry “because there was nothing good on TV.” Authorities say the teenager also wanted to escape.
The victim says he was watching Montaufray because he was deemed a flight risk, and was attempting to escape during the assault.
Montaufray was released without bail Monday.