BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department will review 19 applications from potential manufacturers of medical marijuana.
Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says that’s the number of applications that were submitted prior to Monday morning’s deadline.
Later Monday, a seven-member panel made up of health officials, citizens, law enforcement and a state lawyer will begin examining the applications. Applicants had to submit a $5,000 nonrefundable fee.
The state will register two manufacturers.
State officials have been developing the medical marijuana system since legislators crafted a law a year ago. That followed voters’ approval of the drug in November 2016.
Wahl says medical marijuana should be available in North Dakota by the end of the year.