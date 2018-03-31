SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a restaurant in Georgia’s oldest city says a piece of its historic memorabilia was snatched by a thief on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Crystal Beer Parlor in downtown Savannah has walls covered in artifacts from the city’s past. Among them was a letter written in 1893 describing the St. Patrick’s Day banquet menu at Savannah’s DeSoto Hotel.
The Savannah Morning News reports restaurant workers noticed the framed letter was missing March 18 — the day after Savannah celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.
Owner John Nichols says the culprit “was probably drunk and just did it on a whim.” He says he won’t press charges if the letter is returned.
Nichols says he paid less than $20 for the letter on eBay, but says it has greater sentimental value.
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com