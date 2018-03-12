ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly 185 environmental and civic groups are urging New York state lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pass legislation banning plastic bags.

In a letter sent Friday the groups called on state leaders to follow the lead of California and the hundreds of cities and towns across the nation that have already banned the plastic shopping bags and imposed fees on other types of bags.

New York City had planned to institute a fee on plastic bags to encourage the use of reusable shopping bags. But lawmakers in Albany blocked that rule from taking effect.

The bags are a leading form of environmental pollution.

Cuomo’s administration says it’s now considering several options to address the problem.