MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified a St. Paul teenager as the person who was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Friday night.
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office says 18-year-old Norea Stephon Wilford was shot in the chest.
Minneapolis police say Wilford was shot during a dispute and brought in a private vehicle to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room.
The Star Tribune reports police have made no arrests and are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried