INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Deputies in Warren County have charged an 18-year-old man in the shooting death of a Cambridge woman.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that Jacquarious Scoggins, of Des Moines, was originally taken into custody earlier this month as a material witness in the death of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen. The Warren County Attorney’s Office said in a news release Saturday that Scoggins was arrested Friday and has been charged with first-degree murder in Wathen’s death.
Officers and medics were called to a home just south of Des Moines on April 2, where they found Wathen’s body.
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com