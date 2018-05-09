LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are searching for an 18-year-old father accused of repeatedly breaking his infant son’s bones.

Police tell the Lincoln Journal Star that Antoine Barbee faces a felony child abuse charge after doctors told investigators that the injuries suffered by his infant son weren’t the result of an accident.

The baby, born in December, was taken to a Lincoln emergency room on April 14 by his mother. Doctors say the baby not only had a bruise over his right eye and a broken left arm, but several healing bone fractures throughout his body.

Police say Barbee called an investigator four days later to say he had accidentally dropped the child.

Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Barbee, but police say he had not been found by Wednesday.

