BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old in Mississippi has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a man.

Harley Irvin was charged Tuesday for the Sunday shooting that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized. News outlets quote Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey as saying Irvin and the man had been fighting for a few days prior to the shooting just south of downtown Booneville. The wounded man is in stable condition.

Irvin is being held on bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.