DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been sentenced to four years of probation for fatally shooting his 2-year-old nephew while playing “cops and robbers” with a real handgun.
The Herald & Review reports a judge said Wednesday that Zachary M. Pherigo’s greatest punishment would be living with what he did. Judge Jeffrey Geisler also said Pherigo showed genuine remorse.
Pherigo has said he found the handgun a day before the Oct. 14 shooting death. He said he was holding it when it went off accidentally, hitting Justin Lee Murphy Jr. in the back.
Pherigo pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice for giving police false information. Murder charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
___
Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com