PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Florida man is accused stabbing his elderly neighbor multiple times and leaving her for dead.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Tyler Hyden Owens was charged Monday with attempted murder and home invasion in connection with the attack late Saturday night.

Pensacola police spokesman Mike Wood said a family member found the victim on Sunday and she was taken to a hospital, where she remains.

Police officers arrested Owens, who matched the description the victim had given them of the attacker. Officers searched the apartment where Owens was staying and found the victim’s credit cards, her blood-covered purse and a large knife. A police report said Owens had scratches and gouges in his hands.

Owens is being held without bond. Records don’t list a lawyer.