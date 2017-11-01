CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man was killed when an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle near Carbondale.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports authorities responded to the crash Wednesday at the railroad crossing near De Soto. There they found Cody L. Robertson of Marion in the wrecked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a yield sign at the crossing, but no crossing arms.

No one was injured on the train, which sustained minor damage.