DENVER (AP) — An Englewood teen has been found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted robbery in the 2016 death of a popular Denver chef.

The Denver Post reports that 18-year-old Raheem Benson was convicted Thursday in the murder of 33-year-old Nicholas Lewis. Benson faces a sentence of up to life in prison with the chance for parole after 40 years. His sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said Benson randomly shot Lewis, a chef at Blackbird Public House, as Lewis was walking home from a convenience store.

Teenager Louis Lara-Macias was also arrested in the case. Lara-Macias pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

