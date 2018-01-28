SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges after two Sioux City teenagers died after being stabbed over the weekend.
The Sioux City Journal reports that Sioux City Police arrested the 18-year-old not long after the victims were found in a neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police say that 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. and a 17-year-old girl from Sioux City were both found with knife wounds. They died later at an area hospital.
The suspect was found after he walked into a grocery store around 2 a.m. with apparent injuries. After police interviewed him, the man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
___
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com