SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges after two Sioux City teenagers died after being stabbed over the weekend.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Sioux City Police arrested the 18-year-old not long after the victims were found in a neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say that 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. and a 17-year-old girl from Sioux City were both found with knife wounds. They died later at an area hospital.

The suspect was found after he walked into a grocery store around 2 a.m. with apparent injuries. After police interviewed him, the man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

