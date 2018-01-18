TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 18-year-old Topeka man is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death at a hotel.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Thursday charged Logan Lee Able Bartley with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors allege Bartley shot 31-year-old Jesse Lee McFall last week at a Best Western Hotel.

Topeka police say McFall was shot several times during an argument at the hotel.