FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with making threats to attack a northern Virginia high school last month.

Police on Monday said Ishmael Harrison turned himself in on charges threatening to harm people on school grounds and possession of child pornography.

Fairfax City Police issued a press release Saturday saying they were searching for Harrison, a senior at Fairfax High School, and considered him armed and dangerous. Police say he posted threats on Social media Feb. 21 targeting students and staff at Fairfax High as well as police.

Police concern increased when they executed a search warrant at his home Friday and found rifle ammunition, but could not find Harrison himself.