ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — More than a dozen nursing homes in South Dakota are no longer operated by a New Jersey company that officials say failed to pay bills and put seniors at risk.

Aberdeen American News reports that 18 nursing homes and one assisted-living center were placed into receivership Tuesday. Skyline Health Care will no longer oversee the facilities.

A judge has appointed Black Hills Receiver to take over business operations.

Debbie Menzenberg is a divisional vice president in charge of Skyline facilities in South Dakota. She told the state’s Department of Health that residents at Skyline facilities are at risk.

Menzenberg says two facilities haven’t paid water bills and the utility is in danger of being shut off. She says the nursing homes have enough food and supplies to last until Wednesday.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com