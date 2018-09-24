CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has vacated the convictions of 18 more men investigated by a corrupt Chicago police sergeant.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx apologized to the men and shook their hands after the judge approved the exonerations Monday.

A total of 42 convictions linked to then-Sgt. Ronald Watts have been tossed since 2016. Watts and his crew of tactical officers allegedly shook down drug suspects and framed some people if they didn’t pay the officers.

Authorities arrested Watt and another officer in 2012 after they shook down a drug courier who turned out to be an FBI informant. Watts received a 22-month sentence.

One man cleared Monday, Martez Wise, spent four years in prison. He told reporters he’s “happy” he can “move forward” with his life.