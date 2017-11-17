NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large fire on the top floors of a six-story New York City apartment building.
The fire started Friday afternoon on the top floor of the Harlem building.
The Fire Department of New York says 170 firefighters are at the scene. There are no reports of injuries.
The building’s top floor was engulfed in flames, and thick smoke billowed from the building.
