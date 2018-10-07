KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 54 people have been killed across Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, according to a tally based on interviews with officials Sunday — 17 years to the day U.S. forces invaded the country to topple the Taliban regime.

The violence was a reminder that the war has only raged deadlier with time, taking a toll on both the Afghan security forces and the civilians caught in the crossfire. On average, the conflict has taken the lives of 30 to 40 Afghan forces and at least 13 civilians a day. There are no tangible signs of momentum for peace talks with the Taliban.

Among the killed were at least 35 members of Afghan security forces and 19 civilians. While most of the fatalities of the security forces came from Taliban attacks, residents and local officials said most of the civilian casualties in the last 24 hours had resulted from firing by government forces and an airstrike in the country’s east that they said was carried out by the United States. American forces denied they had carried out a strike in the area.

The deadliest of the attacks was an early morning raid by the Taliban on the Sayed Abad district of Wardak province, which falls on the main highway about 60 miles outside Kabul, the capital. The highway remained blocked for hours before it was reopened by the security forces.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said 14 police officers, including the district police chief, were killed.

In northern Faryab province, Taliban fighters overran two police outposts in Pashtun Kot district early Sunday. Ten police officers and a civilian woman were killed, according to Mohammad Azam, the head of the criminal investigation department with the district police.

Most of the civilian casualties happened in Paktia province, in eastern Afghanistan. Local residents said a convoy carrying an elite Afghan strike force, trained and run by the CIA, had come under attack late Friday. Leaving behind two burned vehicles, the unit escaped the area, where a wing of the Taliban, the Haqqani network, remains influential.

When locals gathered around the vehicles Saturday afternoon, aircraft began bombing the area, according to Haji Gadlon Zadran, a local elder.

“Ten villagers were killed, and 21 were wounded,” he said. “The ages of killed persons were 9 to 12 and all of them were innocent villagers.”