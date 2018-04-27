FENNIMORE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Fennimore High School student has died in a fall from the top of a cliff at a popular hiking spot in southwestern Wisconsin.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that Aydin Mischel had climbed to the top of Castle Rock when he slipped and fell about 150 feet Thursday evening.
His friends immediately called 911 and tried to provide first aid, but emergency responders were unable to revive him.
Mischel was a junior at Fennimore High School, where counselors were made available for students, staff and families Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century