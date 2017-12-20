CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting near a high school in Chicago that left a young man dead and a teenager wounded.

Chicago police say the boy is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm following the Dec. 11 shooting on the city’s West Side. His name wasn’t released because of his age.

Police say the two who were shot were apparently walking to Youth Connection Charter School West, where they were students. Eighteen-year-old Keayon Brooks fell near a corner bus stop and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old who was shot in the leg ran into the school.

Investigators believe an argument preceded the shooting. The charter school offers a second chance to students who have previously dropped out of school.