VERONA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in northeast Mississippi has claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the boy died of his wounds Thursday afternoon following the gunfire in Verona.
WCBI-TV reports that the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on Clements Road near Mattox Street.
Verona Police Chief J.B. Long says the suspected shooter fled in a white car with tinted windows.
Few other details were immediately released.
___
Information from: WCBI-TV, http://www.wcbi.com