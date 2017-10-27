VERONA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in northeast Mississippi has claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the boy died of his wounds Thursday afternoon following the gunfire in Verona.

WCBI-TV reports that the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on Clements Road near Mattox Street.

Verona Police Chief J.B. Long says the suspected shooter fled in a white car with tinted windows.

Few other details were immediately released.

