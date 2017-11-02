FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seventeen Kentucky State Resort Parks plan to serve buffets to guests on Thanksgiving Day.
The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says there will be a variety of main dishes to choose from on Nov. 23: turkey, ham, fried chicken and roast beef. There will be soups and salads offered, along with plenty of side dishes, rolls and desserts including pumpkin and pecan pies.
Officials say the annual event usually attracts about 10,000 people across the state.
The buffet costs $19.50 for adults and $9.50 for children ages 6-12. It is free for children under 6.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead