BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department has received 17 applications so far from potential manufacturers of medical marijuana.
Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says the deadline was Thursday but it has been extended until Monday morning because of a time error in the state’s application posting.
Wahl says a seven-member panel made up of health officials, citizens, law enforcement and a state lawyer will begin examining the applications on Monday. Applicants had to submit a $5,000 nonrefundable fee.
The state will register two manufacturers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
State officials have been developing the medical marijuana system since legislators crafted a law a year ago. That followed voters’ approval of the drug in November 2016.
Wahl says medical marijuana should be available in North Dakota by the end of the year.