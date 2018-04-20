BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department has received 17 applications so far from potential manufacturers of medical marijuana.

Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says the deadline was Thursday but it has been extended until Monday morning because of a time error in the state’s application posting.

Wahl says a seven-member panel made up of health officials, citizens, law enforcement and a state lawyer will begin examining the applications on Monday. Applicants had to submit a $5,000 nonrefundable fee.

The state will register two manufacturers.

State officials have been developing the medical marijuana system since legislators crafted a law a year ago. That followed voters’ approval of the drug in November 2016.

Wahl says medical marijuana should be available in North Dakota by the end of the year.