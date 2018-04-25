ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his sixteenth conviction on driving under the influence charges.

Cristopher Clingingsmith of Rolling Meadows was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI.

In handing down the sentence, Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo noted Clingingsmith has “a serious drinking problem.” The judge pointed at Clingingsmith’s record of DUI charges, which includes felony and misdemeanor convictions in at least 10 counties dating back to 1982.

Clingingsmith latest arrest came after he struck a party bus in Des Plaines on June 7, 2017, and left the scene. No one was seriously hurt.

Defense attorney Sam Amirante said his client was “very, very contrite.”

Clingingsmith must serve at least 50 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.