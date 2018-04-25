ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his sixteenth conviction on driving under the influence charges.
Cristopher Clingingsmith of Rolling Meadows was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI.
In handing down the sentence, Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo noted Clingingsmith has “a serious drinking problem.” The judge pointed at Clingingsmith’s record of DUI charges, which includes felony and misdemeanor convictions in at least 10 counties dating back to 1982.
Clingingsmith latest arrest came after he struck a party bus in Des Plaines on June 7, 2017, and left the scene. No one was seriously hurt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- DNA brings arrest in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s VIEW
Defense attorney Sam Amirante said his client was “very, very contrite.”
Clingingsmith must serve at least 50 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.