NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been stabbed by another student inside a suburban New York City high school.

WABC says police were called to New Rochelle High School around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The teen was stabbed twice in the torso but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 15-year-old suspect was seen leaving the building.

On Jan. 10, another 16-year-old New Rochelle student, Valaree Schwab, was stabbed to death at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

