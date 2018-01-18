NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been stabbed by another student inside a suburban New York City high school.
WABC says police were called to New Rochelle High School around 9 a.m. Thursday.
The teen was stabbed twice in the torso but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 15-year-old suspect was seen leaving the building.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
On Jan. 10, another 16-year-old New Rochelle student, Valaree Schwab, was stabbed to death at a Dunkin’ Donuts.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com