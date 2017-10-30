PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in Peoria say a shooting left one 16-year-old boy dead another 16-year-old boy wounded.
The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says officers responding to reports of shots fired found on 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound in an alley. The Peoria County coroner’s office says the boy was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy was scheduled Monday.
The other boy was found nearby and taken to a hospital with injuries that police say aren’t life threatening.
Peoria police no information was immediately available about a suspect or suspects in the shooting. They are investigating.
___
Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com