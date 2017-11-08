DENVER (AP) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.
KUSA-TV reports the girl was arrested in September, two days after her daughter was pronounced dead at a hospital. The TV stations reports that the girl is being charged as an adult.
The baby was just a few hours old when she died. Court documents state that the woman’s mother called 911 and said her daughter had just delivered a baby and that the child was “on the ground in the backyard of their residence and the baby looked dead.”
Doctors at the hospital found a rock lodged in the baby’s throat.
___
Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com