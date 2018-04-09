SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sixteen states with Democratic attorneys general are pushing back against a Texas lawsuit to invalidate former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAHV’-ee-ayre buh-CEHR’-uh) led the group Monday in filing a motion to intervene in the case.
It sets up a battle between Democratic and Republican-led states, 19 of which joined the Texas case filed in February.
The Texas lawsuit argues the Affordable Care Act is no longer constitutional after changes made as part of the Republican-backed tax overhaul that eliminates fines for not having coverage.
Becerra suggested it’s up to Democratic attorneys general to defend the health care law because the Trump administration will not.