ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Sixteen Fort Wainwright soldiers and other motorists escaped injury in a four-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway.

The crash occurred late Friday morning at Mile 169 about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Cantwell.

Alaska State Troopers say 26-year-old Logan Haga was driving a van carrying eight other soldiers. He was followed by a van driven by 23-year-old Derek Madrid carrying six other soldiers.

Haga came upon a state of Alaska mower cutting brush. He could not pass due to swirling snow and limited visibility and he slowed.

Troopers say the second van crashed into the first van, sending the first van into the mower.

The trailing van then crossed lanes and hit a fourth vehicle.

Troopers say everyone in the four vehicles wore a seat belt.