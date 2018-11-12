Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Sixteen Fort Wainwright soldiers and other motorists escaped injury in a four-vehicle crash on the Parks Highway.

The crash occurred late Friday morning at Mile 169 about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Cantwell.

Alaska State Troopers say 26-year-old Logan Haga was driving a van carrying eight other soldiers. He was followed by a van driven by 23-year-old Derek Madrid carrying six other soldiers.

Haga came upon a state of Alaska mower cutting brush. He could not pass due to swirling snow and limited visibility and he slowed.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Troopers say the second van crashed into the first van, sending the first van into the mower.

The trailing van then crossed lanes and hit a fourth vehicle.

Troopers say everyone in the four vehicles wore a seat belt.

The Associated Press