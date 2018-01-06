GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Sixteen horses are dead after a fire at a chicken house in East Hall.
The Times reports Hall County Fire Services responded about 10 p.m. Friday and found the animals.
A 200-foot chicken house was 70 percent involved with fire, and crews tried to extinguish the flames with a water shuttle from a hydrant six-tenths of a mile away. Capt. Zachary Brackett, in an email said, the chicken house was being leased out for use as a horse stable.
No other injuries were reported.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': Seattle woman fights off machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Interior secretary’s plan would open up Washington and Oregon coastlines to drilling
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
- Lawsuit says Eastside realtor and developer conspired to inflate home prices for foreign buyers
The cause of the fire is under investigation but a Hall County Fire Services spokesman said that the fire was “accidental in nature.”
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com