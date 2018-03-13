CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A $15 million donation will enable every member of the University of Virginia’s incoming class of full-time MBA students to receive paid trips abroad.

The university’s Darden School of Business announced Monday that the $15 million donation from the Batten Foundation unlocked a matching gift from the university’s Bicentennial Scholars Fund, creating a $30 million endowment for the new Batten Foundation Darden Worldwide Scholarship program.

The gift will be fully funded by 2020 and will allow each full-time MBA student to attend a faculty-led course of seven to 10 days in a foreign country at no incremental cost. These courses typically cost each participant $3,000.

Darden Dean Scott Beardsley says the scholarship makes the business school more affordable.

Darden typically enrolls more than 300 students in each MBA class.