CINCINNATI (AP) — A giant Ferris wheel will take a spin in Cincinnati starting in late May.
Officials say the 155-foot (47-meter) SkyWheel will be ready for riders when Coney Island opens for its 132nd season on May 26. It will remain in operation through July 8.
The SkyWheel features 36 six-person gondolas. Each 10-minute ride includes four rotations and views of the entire park and the Ohio River.
Coney Island officials say the ride will be lit at night and visible from miles around.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
Tickets for the ride are $5 and will be available for purchase online.