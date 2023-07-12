Still having a hard time finding the iconic green-topped bottle of Sriracha sauce? You’re not alone.

Irwindale, Calif.-based Huy Fong Foods, which produces the popular Thai hot chili condiment, has been experiencing a shortage of chili peppers since July 2020.

Since then, finding the authentic brand has been a challenge. Some devotees have turned to online retailers like Amazon and eBay in desperation, paying top dollar for a bottle.

An April 2022 statement from the company said weather conditions were affecting the quality of chili peppers and resulted in a severe shortage.

Limited production has since resumed, representatives of Huy Fong Foods told The Press Democrat in a statement Tuesday, but the company continues to have limited supply.

There is currently no estimate as to when supply will return to normal levels.

“Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw materials,” the statement said.

The limited production has caused the price of the condiment to soar, with many restaurants trying either to find the cash or pursue alternatives.

Derek Nguyen, owner of Golden Bun on Mendocino Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa, said finding the Huy Fong brand of Sriracha has been difficult. And if it is spotted, the costs per bottle are through the roof.

He used to find the condiment for just under $5 a bottle, he said, but in the last six to seven months prices have been as high as $120 a bottle in places.

A search of Amazon and eBay show prices for Sriracha ranging between $34 and $150 a bottle.

Nguyen said many of his friends, who also own pho restaurants in Sonoma County, have the same experience.

“How can restaurants afford $70 for a bottle of Sriracha?” he said.

Huy Fong Foods said it doesn’t sell directly to shops or retail, meaning they can’t determine what store’s shelves will be stocked with the popular product.

Local grocery chains, like Raley’s, Safeway and Trader Joe’s, show other brands of Sriracha chili sauce available for purchase.

But, at least for Nguyen, it’s not the same.

“I use a different brand and it doesn’t taste the same but I’m continuing to use the off-brand because I can’t afford to get the original brand,” he said.